September 26, 2021

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

By Staff Report

Published 3:08 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac woman was injured in a Saturday night shooting, according to police.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dowagiac police were dispatched to the parking lot near Dowagiac Liquor in the 900 block of Spruce Street for a shooting that had just occurred.  Officers arrived and located the victim, a 33-year-old female from Dowagiac, with a gunshot wound.  The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a South Bend, Indiana hospital by Pride Ambulance for her injuries.

She is in serious condition at this time and is expected to survive. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

The investigation revealed that the victim had an altercation with her boyfriend. The victim was reported to be driving her vehicle through the parking lot, and the suspect was standing in the parking lot. The suspect shot several rounds into the vehicle that the victim was driving, with one of the rounds striking the victim. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.  It is unknown if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Dowagiac Police are searching for the suspect, Robert J. Smith III, 45, of Dowagiac. Smith is considered a suspect in this incident and is wanted by police.

According to Director of Public Safety Steve Grinnewald, Smith should be considered armed, and anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Dowagiac Police were assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police and Pride Ambulance.

This incident remains under investigation.

