Daily Data: Sunday, Sept. 26
CROSS COUNTRY
Firebird Invitational
At Kirtland Community College
Women’s Overall Winner
Haley Ellis, Lansing CC – 20:11
Southwestern Michigan Finishers
- Ava Hart 20:41, 34. Raegan Del Guanto 24:26, 36. Coralynn Hellenthal 24:33, 49, Vanessa Crisenbery 27:35, 59. Abby Lee 31:14
Men’s Overall Winner
Colman Clark, Grand Rapids – 26:30
Southwestern Michigan Finishers
- Ethan Saylor 28:45, 27. Alec Saylor 28:50, 44. Alex Blanton 29:51, 45. Levi Hall 29:53, 54. Robert Ward 30:21, 59. William Westphal 31:01, 79. Thomas Lorenz 32:56, 91. Adam Frye 34:28, 92. Ben Gillesby 34:52, 101. Sam Loomis 37:08, 113. Nehemiah Adams 41:51
VOLLEYBALL
Niles Quad
At Niles
Niles Match Scores
Niles d. Schoolcraft 25-13, 25-12, 25-14
Niles d. Bronson 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Niles d. Portage Northern 26-24, 25-20, 25-19
Individual Statistics
Leading scorers
Cadence Knight 33 points, 4 aces; Kailyn Miller 26 points, 4 aces; Anna Johnson 22 points; Emma Beckman 16 points, 2 aces; Amelia Florkowski 14 points, 2 aces; Jillian Bruckner 10 points; Marika Ruppart 7 points; Samarah Custard 1 point, 1 ace; Brynn Lake 1 point
Kills
Ruppart 29, Bruckner 28, Amara Palmer 21, Beckman 16, Chloie Alkire 10, Bree Lake 7, Brynn Lake 1, Custard 1
Blocks
Bruckner 10, Ruppart 8, Palmer 8, Beckman 4, Alkire 3, Bree Lake 1
Digs
Knight 52, Beckman 24, Florkowski 23, Kailyn Miller 18, Johnson 16, Alkire 15, Bruckner 10, Palmer 7, Ruppart 5
Assists
Beckman 45, Johnson 31, Knight 5, Miller 1
Varsity record: Niles 32-7
Buchanan Quad
At Buchanan
Brandywine Match Scores
Buchanan d. Brandywine 17-25, 25-14, 15-11
Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 25-13, 25-18
Brandywine d. St. Joseph 25-23, 25-23
Brandywine Individual Statistics
Aces
Ellie Knapp 5, Olivia Laurita 5
Assists
Clara DePriest 32, Knapp 25
Blocks
Haley Scott 3
Digs
Kadence Brumitt 19, DePriest 14, Laurita 12, Knapp 11, Hope Typer 9
Kills
Brumitt 31, Kallie Solloway 11, Scott 7
Varsity record: Brandywine 10-9-2
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Brandywine 17-25, 25-14, 15-11
St. Joseph d. Buchanan 25-19, 25-10
Buchanan d. Michigan Lutheran 25-21, 25-10
Buchanan Individual Statistics
Kills
Faith Carson 21, Josie West 13, Alexa Burns 6
Digs
West 14, Lauren Strefling 8, Alea Fisher 8, Hailey Jonatzke 8
Assists
Riley Capron 28, Alyvia Hickok 20
Assisted blocks
Faith Carson 4
Varsity record: Buchanan 12-6
JV VOLLEYBALL
Bronson Invitational
At Bronson
Niles Match Scores
Niles d. Union City 25-5, 25-12, 25-8
Portage Northern d. Niles 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
Niles d. Coldwater 25-12, 25-9
Niles d. Edwardsburg 25-18, 25-16
Niles d. Portage Northern 25-23, 25-16
Individual Statistics
Zoe Gondeck 21 kills, 17 blocks; Ilyee Wirick 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Kendall Grendes 3 aces, 23 points, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Amirah Le 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Emerson Garrard 9 aces, 25 points, 2 kills, 21 digs; Sophia Burns 3 points, 2 digs; Liz Van De Putte 1 ace, 27 points, 1 assist, 30 digs; Kaydence Jacobs 9 aces, 23 points, 20 assists, 7 digs; Anna Kennedy 21 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Tia Cornelius 23 kills, 3 blocks; Stella McDaniel-12 aces, 44 points, 4 kills, 48 assists, 17 digs; Kadie Bixby 6 aces, 31 points, 7 assists, 37 digs
Record: Niles 21-4-2
Southwestern Michigan runs well at Firebird Invitational
GRAYLING — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team finished fifth and the men’s team sixth at the Firebird... read more