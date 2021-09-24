September 24, 2021

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:23 am Friday, September 24, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of Dowagiac community members descended upon Marion Magnolia Farms Wednesday evening to show their support for a local museum both with their attendance and with their wallets.

The Dowagiac Area History Museum’s fourth annual Keep History Alive Fundraiser raised $40,000 — double its annual goal — according to museum director Steve Arseneau.

“It was a really fun event and very successful,” he said. “It really demonstrates that the local history of Dowagiac is an important part of this community. It was a great demonstration of that.

I can’t say enough about community support. We went into this after a strange COVID year unsure of who would come out and participate. We didn’t know how much people were willing to spend.”

Keep History Alive was created in 2017 as a way for the museum to raise general operation support and reach its fundraising goals for each year, with money generated via live and silent auctions.

“These funds will enable us to bring speakers in for programs, produce some good exhibits and maintain collections,” Arseneau said. “It takes money to maintain the collections and we have more than 20,000 artifacts.”

The auctions included tickets to college sporting events, gift certificates and goods from area businesses, local antiques not from the museum’s collection, local history artifacts and more.

“People came out and bid and bid high,” Arseneau said. “To the businesses and individuals who donated items for the fundraiser, this was not a show I put on by myself. I am thankful to all of them.”

The highlight of the evening came when an Alice Lewis original watercolor painting was sold for $14,000. Lewis was a prominent local artist known for her watercolor paintings.

“Everyone was stunned,” Arseneau said. “They applauded the donations high bidders put toward the museum.”

According to Arseneau, it was the largest purchase in fundraiser history.

“We had three or four items go for more than $1,000 in the live auction. But the purchase of the painting turned it into an extraordinary night.”

The three previous fundraisers were held at the Elks Lodge but the museum decided to make a move to Marion Magnolia Farms due to an increase in event attendance year over year.

“It is a beautiful venue,” he said. “I hope it gave them great exposure. Brittany and Nick File were great hosts for us and we appreciate all that they did.”

In light of the ongoing pandemic, Arseneau said the museum is hoping to resume programming in the spring.
“The fundraiser was evidence that people are looking for things to do,” he said, “People were excited. We’re looking forward to getting programming up and running.”

Arseneau thanked everyone who made the fundraiser possible.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for BHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

Business

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department hosts educational event in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Business

Apple Festival Grande Parade is back, looking for participants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg