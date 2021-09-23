September 23, 2021

Louis Jay Mack, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:28 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

Feb. 26, 1926 — Sept. 18, 2021

Louis Jay Mack, 95, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

His life began Feb. 26, 1926, in Coldwater, Michigan, the oldest of five children born to Lloyd and Louise Mack. He married Betty Louise Thrams June 8, 1946 in Coldwater, Michigan. After more than 75 years of marriage, she preceded him in death July 29, 2021.

Louis’ passion was his grandchildren, watching them grow, teaching them card games and family time. His hobbies included bird taxidermy, in which he raised several different breeds of birds. He also loved to garden and share the fruits of his labor. He was a master of making prank gadgets. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He would arrange multiple hunts in which many participated and enjoyed.

Louis worked numerous years at Star Mobile Homes, DeRose Industries, Bivouac Industries and Rolling Hills Hunting Preserve.

Louis is survived by three sons, Jerry (Karen) Mack, of Cassopolis, Dennis (Randi) Mack, of Cassopolis; Donnie (Kelly) Mack, of Vandalia; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Mack, Philip (Sharon) Mack, Katie (Peter) Balkema, Michelle (David) Slavings, Ryan Ismay, Kevin (Julie) Mack, Kyle Mack, Heather (Brandon) Rigby, Jenna (Benjamin) Anderson, Billie Williamson; 18 great-grandchildren, Jessica Frucci, Taylor Baker, Victoria “Tori” (Josh) Walther, Caden Mack, Shelby Mack, Colin Mack, Emily Mack, Morgan Mack, Noah Balkema, Chelsea (Connor) Olkowski, Hunter Slavings, Emily Ismay, Kelsey Mack, Jake Mack, Anze Rigby, Ollie Rigby, Aaron Anderson, Seth Anderson, and another great grandchild on the way; one great great grandson, Rowan Olkowski and another on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary Mack; one granddaughter, Tracy Baker; one sister, Shirley Heuer; and three brothers, Robert Mack, Charles Mack, and Lyle Mack.

Please join family and friends in a gathering Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. for a time of telling stories and sharing memories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Following the gathering, Louis’ remains will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in a graveside committal in Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Louis be made to Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

Business

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department hosts educational event in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Business

Apple Festival Grande Parade is back, looking for participants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash