Barbara Lou Conrad, of Cassopolis

July 20, 1936 — Sept. 21, 2021

Barbara Lou Conrad, 85, of Cassopolis, died at home, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Her life began July 20, 1936, in Elkhart, Indiana, the third of four children born to Howard and Ruby Berger. She married Herbert Ray Conrad Feb. 26, 1954, in Elkhart, Indiana. After 61 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2015.

Barbara looked forward to spending time with her family. She was a great cook and loved to bake, and loved caramel cashew sundaes from Culver’s. She was an avid bird watcher and played cards with a friendly competitive nature.

Barbara will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Lou Anne Bates and Kay (Jon) Krager, both of Cassopolis; five grandchildren, Daniel Bates Jr., of Constantine, Michigan, Toby Conrad, of Cassopolis, Josh (Jera) Krager, of Vandalia, Lisa (Robert) Engelhardt, of Portage, Indiana, Elizabeth (Christine Summers) Krager, of Cassopolis; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Janet (Sonny) Filley, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Linda Rae Conrad; one grandson, Todd Conrad; one sister, Joanna Brock; one brother, Rex Berger; and one son-in-law, Daniel Bates, Sr.

Family and friends will gather Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Mrs. Conrad will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Barbara be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.