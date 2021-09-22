Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20
Sept. 13
3:33 a.m. — U.S.- 12, traffic stop
1:33 p.m. — Old 205, follow up
2:34 p.m. — M- 62, gas odor
3:11 p.m. — Ave. C, property damage accident
4:36 p.m. — Dailey/Curtis, suspicious person
4:55 p.m. — Pearl, suspicious situation
8:04 p.m. — Pearl, civil complaint
10:00 p.m. — Acorn, civil complaint
Sept. 14
2:21 a.m. — M-62, suspicious situation
2:55 a.m. — M-62, property check
2:55 a.m. — Rolen, property check
2:56 a.m. — M-62, property check
2:56 a.m. — M-62, property check
2:57 a.m. — M-62, property check
4:51 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop
7:32 a.m. — Merle, civil complaint
8:20 a.m. — Merle, suspicious situation
2:28 p.m. — Acorn, suspicious situation
4:34 p.m. — Elkhart, juvenile complaint
8:21 p.m. — U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop
8:33 p.m. — U.S.-12, property check
9:51 p.m. — Section, public peace
Sept. 15
1:11 a.m. — U.S.-12, business alarm
1:27 a.m. — Cass/Hamilton, traffic stop
2:14 a.m.— Rema/North Shore, suspicious vehicle
7:47 a.m. — M-62, follow up
8:01 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop
8:16 a.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop
8:24 a.m. — U.S.-12/Christana Lake, driving complaint
2:40 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop
2:53 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. — U.S.-12/East Shore, traffic stop
4:01 p.m. — Dailey, property check
4:54 p.m. — M-62, property damage accident
5:19 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint
6:25 p.m. — East Shore, traffic stop
6:55 p.m. — Pearl, domestic
7:10 p.m. — North Shore/Rema, traffic stop
7:37 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, traffic stop
7:49 p.m. — M-62. Traffic stop
8:17 p.m. — Merle, suspicious situation
8:28 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
9:11 p.m. — Conrad/Yankee, traffic stop
9:54 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop
10:21 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop
Sept. 16
12:28 a.m. — Cass, traffic stop
12:54 a.m. — Eagle Lake, operating while intoxicated
4:11 a.m. — Five Points/U.S.-12, motorist assist
6:50 a.m. — May/Kraus, general complaint
8:49 a.m. — Sherman, malicious destruction
12:08 p.m. — U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop
12:16 p.m. — Maple/Church, traffic stop
1:02 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop
1:42 p.m. — U.S.-12/Cass, traffic stop
2:14 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
2:24 p.m. — Wilkinson/Section, traffic stop
5:46 p.m. — South Shore, alarm residential
11:03 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop
Sept. 17
5:31 a.m. — May/M-62, animal complaint
7:14 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop
7:29 a.m. — Conrad/May, commercial motor vehicle
7:53 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop
10:36 a.m. — U.S.-12, hit and run
11:28 a.m. — Suzanne, civil complaint
3:02 p.m. — Elkhart, threats complaint
7:15 p.m. — U.S.-12/Jefferson, traffic stop
8:18 p.m. — Cass/U.S.-12, traffic stop
8:31 p.m. — Cass/U.S.-12, traffic stop
9:04 p.m. — U.S.-12/East, traffic stop
10:40 p.m. — Hazel, suspicious situation
Sept. 18
12:29 a.m. — Redfield, suspicious vehicle
1:41 a.m. — May, welfare check
3:57 a.m. — M-62, property check
3:58 a.m. — Rolen, property check
3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check
3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check
3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check
7:45 a.m. — U.S.-12, animal complaint
9:02 a.m. — Hillview, malicious destruction
11:10 a.m. — M-62, follow up
12:16 p.m. — M-62, larcenyEE
2:19 p.m. — M-62/Monette, driving complaint
4:55 p.m. — Gateway, business alarm
7:01 p.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop
7:35 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop
7:39 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop
7:43 p.m. — South Shore, public peace
8:22 p.m. — Gateway/M-62, traffic stop
8:24 p.m. — ?, business alarm
9:49 p.m. — Sandy Beach, fire dept assist
9:50 p.m. — Sandy Beach, fire dept assist
11:36 p.m. — Oak, blight ordinance violation
11:57 p.m. — North Shore, lock out assist
Sept. 19
1:29 a.m. — Sherman/May, juvenile complaint
2:00 a.m. — U.S.-12, driving while intoxicated
2:20 p.m. — Section, truancy
10:28 p.m. — N Driftwood, suspicious situation
10:56 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, chase pursuit
Sept. 20
1:18 a.m. — Garver Lake, malicious destruction
