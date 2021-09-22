Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22
Sept. 17
7:10 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
9:43 a.m. — 400 Block N. Front, assault complaint
11:34 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint
12:04 p.m. — 300 Block Louise, stalking complaint
4:05 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint
4:05 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, larceny complaint
4:09 p.m. — Harding’s, vehicle lock-out
5:12 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint
6:40 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist
7:13 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency
7:30 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, fraud complaint
8:20 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop
9:40 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, disorderly person
Sept. 18
1:15 a.m. — 200 Block First, general assist
7:37 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, suspicious person
9:06 a.m. — 100 Block Lyle, stalking complaint
9:35 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, stalking complaint
10:38 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
2:05 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, dog at large
2:13 p.m. — E. Division/S. Front, traffic crash
2:18 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, alarm
2:33 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, motor vehicle theft
10:05 p.m. — Park Pl/S Front, traffic crash
Sept. 19
8:14 a.m. — 300 Block Mcomber, larceny complaint
10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
1:13 p.m. — Baymont Inn, suspicious situation
1:17 p.m. — 100 Block Center, civil assist
1:24 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, hit and run crash
2 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, larceny complaint
3:54 p.m. — Rotary Villa, welfare check
6:06 p.m. — 300 Block Sherwood, assault complaint
10:45 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, civil assist
Sept. 20
6:35 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, alarm
9:40 a.m. — S. Front/Main, suspicious situation
10:15 a.m. — Parkside Apartments, vehicle lock-out
12:04 p.m. — 600 Block McCleary, general assist
12:21 p.m. — 100 Block North, property check
2:30 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop
2:56 p.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, larceny complaint
3:11 p.m. — N. Front/Sunset, traffic crash
4:30 p.m. — Police Department, general assist
7:34 p.m. — 200 Block Elizabeth, suspicious situation
8 p.m. — Main/Indiana, traffic crash
10:53 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop
11:10 p.m. — N. Front/W. Telegraph, traffic stop
Sept. 21
3:12 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, suspicious situation
10:23 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
10:47 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, assault complaint
1 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, general assist
3:30 p.m. — Police Department, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
4:15 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out
6:41 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, welfare check
9:29 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
9:38 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
Sept. 22
1:49 a.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute
3:45 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, trespass complaint
