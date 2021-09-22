September 23, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

By Submitted

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Sept. 17

7:10 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

9:43 a.m. — 400 Block N. Front, assault complaint

11:34 a.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic complaint

12:04 p.m. — 300 Block Louise, stalking complaint

4:05 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint

4:05 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, larceny complaint

4:09 p.m. — Harding’s, vehicle lock-out

5:12 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., larceny complaint

6:40 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist

7:13 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

7:30 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, fraud complaint

8:20 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop

9:40 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, disorderly person

 

Sept. 18

1:15 a.m. — 200 Block First, general assist

7:37 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, suspicious person

9:06 a.m. — 100 Block Lyle, stalking complaint

9:35 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, stalking complaint

10:38 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint

2:05 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, dog at large

2:13 p.m. — E. Division/S. Front, traffic crash

2:18 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, alarm

2:33 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, motor vehicle theft

10:05 p.m. — Park Pl/S Front, traffic crash

 

Sept. 19

8:14 a.m. — 300 Block Mcomber, larceny complaint

10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

1:13 p.m. — Baymont Inn, suspicious situation

1:17 p.m. — 100 Block Center, civil assist

1:24 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, hit and run crash

2 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, larceny complaint

3:54 p.m. — Rotary Villa, welfare check

6:06 p.m. — 300 Block Sherwood, assault complaint

10:45 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, civil assist

 

Sept. 20

6:35 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, alarm

9:40 a.m. — S. Front/Main, suspicious situation

10:15 a.m. — Parkside Apartments, vehicle lock-out

12:04 p.m. — 600 Block McCleary, general assist

12:21 p.m. — 100 Block North, property check

2:30 p.m. — N. Paul/Franklin, traffic stop

2:56 p.m. — 56000 Block Pokagon, larceny complaint

3:11 p.m. — N. Front/Sunset, traffic crash

4:30 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

7:34 p.m. — 200 Block Elizabeth, suspicious situation

8 p.m. — Main/Indiana, traffic crash

10:53 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop

11:10 p.m. — N. Front/W. Telegraph, traffic stop

 

Sept. 21

3:12 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, suspicious situation

10:23 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

10:47 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, assault complaint

1 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, general assist

3:30 p.m. — Police Department, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

4:15 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, vehicle lock-out

6:41 p.m. — 500 Block S. Front, welfare check

9:29 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

9:38 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

 

Sept. 22

1:49 a.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute

3:45 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, trespass complaint

