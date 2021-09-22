Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG — A newly opened business is hoping to bring healing and wellness of all kinds to the people of Edwardsburg.

The Studio, 69281 M-62, Edwardsburg, opened this past weekend to offer a boutique yoga and wellness studio experience. The Studio offers yoga, kickboxing, Pilates, ballet and one-on-one fitness classes. The business also offers a number of healing services including therapeutic massage, reflexology, aromatherapy, neuromuscular therapy, hot stone massage, craniosacral therapy, prenatal massage and sports therapy.

The Studio is owned by Edwardsburg resident Julie Cotton.

“Basically, the idea is that if you’re in pain, come get on the table, and get out of pain,” she said. “Then come into the studio then I will teach you how to maintain healthy, strong muscles so that you don’t get into pain again. My goal is that you get on to my table, then get off and go be healthy.”

According to Cotton, one of the unique aspects of her business is that she offers classes of only up to 10 individuals.

“Our classes are super intimate so that people can get one-on-one attention,” she said.

Opening The Studio has been a long dream come true for Cotton. An actor for more than 30 years, the Phoenix, Arizona native first dipped her toe into the wellness pool while working in the entertainment industry as a way to keep herself healthy and pain-free.

“Part of acting is keeping a healthy body,” she said. “I’ve now been doing this for 14 years. … I started doing this to be healthy for myself, but realized I could share this with other people.”

Once Cotton moved to Edwardsburg, she fell in love with the people and said she felt called to serve the area. So, when the opportunity became available to open her own practice in her new home, she knew it was an opportunity she needed to take.

“I’ve always been a private practitioner, going to people’s homes,” she said. “To have space when I can work on people together and in groups, it’s just a compounded interest.”

Saturday, the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Cotton and her business to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cotton said she felt a warm welcome from all who attended.

“This is so exciting,” she said following the ribbon cutting. “There has been so much leading up to this.”

Now that the grand opening has taken place, Cotton has high hopes for the future of The Studio.

“I just want people to be able to live their best lives and that they can feel empowered in themselves,” she said. “I want people to know that, ideally, they don’t need me, but I can give them the resources where they feel confident in their part in the community, where they take care of themselves. I want to provide resources if they need them.’

For more information, visit thestudiom62.com or call (269) 222-0008.