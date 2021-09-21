September 21, 2021

Western Michigan Coach Tim Lester announced Tuesday morning he had tested positive for COVID-19. (Submitted photo)

Western’s Lester test positive for COVID-19

By Scott Novak

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

KALAMAZOO — Coming off one of the biggest wins in school history, the Western Michigan football team was riding high heading into Saturday’s non-conference game against San Jose State.

Then came the news that Broncos’ Head Coach Tim Lester has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would like to share that I had a positive COVID-19 test [Monday] morning, after experiencing some mild symptoms on Sunday afternoon,” he said in a press release. “Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling OK. Our program has practiced, and will continue to practice athletic department safety guidelines and protocols. I could not be more proud of the way our team responded to adversity on the field on Saturday, and I look forward to overcoming the adversity from this positive test result.”

Lester said he is not going to feel sorry for himself, but instead, will use the situation as a teachable moment for his team.

“Adversity is a funny thing because nobody wants it, but overcoming it is the only way to grow,” he said. “I will be away from the team until next week, but thanks to technology, I will be with them virtually. I have full faith in our staff and players, and am looking forward to quickly getting back in the office next week as we enter conference play.”

The Broncos and Spartans will kick off at noon Saturday. The game can be seen on ESPN3.

