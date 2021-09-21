Edwardsburg cross country teams split with host Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS — The Edwardsburg cross country teams split with host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference meet Tuesday.
The Eddies’ girls cross country team defeated the Wildcats 20-35, while the boys team was defeated by Three Rivers 15-49.
Charlie Drew was the overall winner in the girl’s race for Edwardsburg with a time of 21:08. Macy Andress finished second (22:17), Jessica Ferguson finished fourth (23:22) and Claire Ritchey finished fifth (24:02).
Three Rivers’ Javier Kelley-Martinez was the winner of the boy’s race with a time of 18:21.
Will Leman finished seventh for the Eddies with a time of 19:50, Jon Leith finished ninth with a time of 20:56 and Maguire Johnson was 10th with a time of 21:50.
Edwardsburg will host Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference meet starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 28.
