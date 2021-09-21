September 22, 2021

Edwardsburg cross country teams split with host Three Rivers

By Staff Report

Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

THREE RIVERS — The Edwardsburg cross country teams split with host Three Rivers in a Wolverine Conference meet Tuesday.

The Eddies’ girls cross country team defeated the Wildcats 20-35, while the boys team was defeated by Three Rivers 15-49.

Charlie Drew was the overall winner in the girl’s race for Edwardsburg with a time of 21:08. Macy Andress finished second (22:17), Jessica Ferguson finished fourth (23:22) and Claire Ritchey finished fifth (24:02).

Three Rivers’ Javier Kelley-Martinez was the winner of the boy’s race with a time of 18:21.

Will Leman finished seventh for the Eddies with a time of 19:50, Jon Leith finished ninth with a time of 20:56 and Maguire Johnson was 10th with a time of 21:50.

Edwardsburg will host Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference meet starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 28.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash

Dowagiac

Medical event causes car to crash into Dowagiac Burger King

Cass County

Cassopolis man sent to prison on drug charges

Dowagiac

SMC recognized for turning students into citizens

Dowagiac

ETS program awarded grant from Department of Education

Cass County

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Changes to retirement benefits cause for concern among Cass County employees

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration