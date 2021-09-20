Roundup: Niles plays to draw at Three Rivers, Eddies fall to ranked Sturgis

THREE RIVERS — Visiting Niles split its Wolverine Conference tennis match with Three Rivers Monday afternoon.

The Vikings won three out of four singles flights and the No. 2 doubles flight to earn the split with the Wildcats.

Huck Coffee defeated Three Rivers’ Brady Minnard 6-3 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Niles’ Jack Badman defeated Isaac Adams in three sets 7-6, 3-6 and 6-0, while Hunter Suddon defeated Three Rivers’ Theo Herman 6-1 and 6-3.

Niles picked up its lone win in doubles from Wyatt Mitchell and Aiden Krueger, who defeated Kayden Stratton and Justin McDonald 6-4 and 6-3.

The Vikings hit the road again Wednesday for a Wolverine Conference match at Sturgis. Play is set to being at 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg at Sturgis

The Eddies were defeated by No. 6-ranked (Division 3) Sturgis 7-1 in Wolverine Conference play.

The Eddies’ lone win came at No. 4 singles where Isaac Merrill defeated the Trojans’ Aiden Whitehead 7-6 and 6-4.

Edwardsburg will travel to St. Joseph for a non-conference match set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday.