September 20, 2021

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

By Debra Haight

Published 11:29 am Monday, September 20, 2021

NILES – Monday’s sentencing docket in Berrien County Trial Court was shorter than anticipated with two defendants failing to appear, one in isolation at the county jail and two delayed to get more information.

Two people were sentenced for drug, drunk driving and firearm offenses.

Ian Michael Deyber, 32, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third-offense drunk driving and was sentenced to 30 months’ probation, 12 in days in jail with credit for 73 days served, 120 days alcohol monitoring tether, 480 hours of community service and $1,638 in fines and costs.

He also pleaded to receiving, concealing and possession of stolen property $200 to $1,000 and was sentenced to credit for 73 days served and $125 in fines and costs.

Both offenses occurred July 10. Deyber was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. The offenses occured in Niles Township.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford said he believes probation would be a good outcome for his client as he has alcohol issues.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock said Deyber will be monitored for the Swift & Sure probation program. He said Deyber is eligible for early discharge from probation once he has served more than half of the probation period and completed the other terms.

Corey Devon Roddy, Jr., 20, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to credit for one day served and $868 in fines and costs. He must forfeit the firearm.

He also pleaded guilty to use of cocaine and was sentenced to credit for one day served and $350 in fines and costs.

Both offenses occurred July 1 when he was arrested for speeding near Eau Claire on M-140 and M-62. A search of his vehicle uncovered the cocaine and the loaded firearm. The firearm was an AR-15.

“What are you doing with cocaine and a loaded gun in the middle of the night?” Judge Schrock asked. “All it does is wave big red flags that you are up to no good. Most people don’t run around with those things in their car. What were you thinking?”

“You have a clean record after a HYTA (Holmes Youthful Training Act) probation was completed. I would hope you would have learned with HYTA that you need to think and be doing things appropriately,” he added. “You were going 20 miles over the speed limit on a two-lane highway with a loaded gun. Didn’t you think that would attract someone’s attention?”

“You’re the one who has to think for yourself,” he said. ‘Now you have a new felony conviction. Think about this and decide why did I get in trouble again, what was I thinking. Clearly, you’re not thinking at this time.”

 

