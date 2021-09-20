Isaac James Finley, of Ludington

March 28, 1985 — Sept. 12, 2021

Isaac James Finley, 36, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

His life began March 28, 1985, in Ludington, Michigan born to James and Shirley Finley.

Isaac cherished his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and loved helping people. He was in his element in the outdoors. He loved going to the beach, Ludington State Park, and Manistee National Forest.

Isaac will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, Isaac Gregory James; his mother and step father, Shirley Freyer Bennett and Don Kelley, of Cassopolis; his father, James Finley, of Ludington; sister, Carrie Finley, of Ludington; brothers, Heinz Zielke, of Watervliet, Abraham Finley, of Mississippi; close and honorary sister, Annie (Matt) Weinberg, of Niles; close cousins, Jeromy Magnuson, of Ludington, and Paula Cooper, of Fountain; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Hailey Zielke.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Isaac be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, to assist with expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.