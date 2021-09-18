September 18, 2021

Roundup: Rangers blank Hartford, Otsego keeps Dowagiac winless

By Scott Novak

Published 3:33 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

HARTFORD — The visiting Cassopolis Rangers wasted little time putting away the winless Hartford Indians in Southwest 10 Conference football Friday night.

The Rangers scored 20 points in the opening quarter and rolled to a 40-0 win over Hartford. The win improved Cassopolis to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in league games. The Indians, who forfeited their first game of the season due to a lack of numbers, falls to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Southwest 10.

Five different Rangers scored in the contest.

Daishean Jamison put Cassopolis on the board first with a 21-yard run before Daeton Gilliam caught the first of two touchdown passes from Collin Bogue. Gilliam’s reception was good for 43 yards, while his second covered nine yards.

Jermaine Williams added a three-yard run, while Jaden Ivery scored on a 31-yard run and Neelanh Vanhphoumy capped the scoring with a 1-yard run.

Logan Pflug kicked the first two extra points, but the Rangers failed on its final four conversion attempts, all of which were running attempts.

The Rangers finished the night with 190 yards rushing and 114 yards passing. The Cassopolis defense held the Indians to negative 11 yards rushing and 119 passing.

Cassopolis will continue Southwest 10 Conference play Friday night as it heads to Decatur. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

 

Otsego at Dowagiac

A pair of teams looking for their first win of the 2021 season squared off at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field Friday night.

The visiting Otsego Bulldogs scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to blank Dowagiac 14-0. The Chieftains have lost their first four games to start a season for the first time since 1956.

After a scoreless opening half, which saw Dowagiac have multiple opportunities to score, but were unable to convert, the Bulldogs got on the board with a 29-yard pass in the third quarter.

Otsego put the game on ice with a touchdown run late in the game.

Dowagiac finished with 162 yards in total offense, led by Malakai Haines’ 59 yards. Jordan Hardin added 41 yards receiving.

Hardin also was the leading tackler for the Chieftains with 12 stops. Brayan Paredes, the team’s leading tackler, finished the night with 11 tackles. Andrew Hartman added 10.

Octavious Brooks had a big night with four tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Dowagiac will travel to Three Rivers for its next Wolverine Conference game Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

