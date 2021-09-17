September 17, 2021

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

By Staff Report

Published 7:45 am Friday, September 17, 2021

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Niles man was found unconscious after a motorcycle accident on Anderson Road Thursday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 8:28 p.m. Thursday. There they learned William Wogatzke, 62, of Niles, was driving south on Anderson Road near M-60 when he lost control of the bike, ran off the roadway and struck a brick mailbox.

Deputies found Wogatzke unconscious with serious injuries.He was transported by SMCAS Ambulance to Howard Township Fire Department, and was then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Wogatzke was not wearing a helmet.

Howard Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance and Medflight assisted at the scene.

