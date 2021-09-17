Nancy Baker
March 5, 1953 — Sept. 9, 2021
Nancy L Baker 68, of White Pigeon, died on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021, at Mercer Health
in Coldwater, Ohio.
She was born on March 5, 1953, in Decatur, Michigan, the daughter of Harry F and Barbara J
(Carroll) Harger.
Resident since 1995 coming from Dowagiac. Employed for over 20 years for Creative Foam
in Dowagiac retired in 2015. Member of The Twin Lakes Fire Department Ladies Auxillary,
she enjoyed crafts, camping and most of all time with her family.
Married to Lynn (Dutch) Baker on June 7, 1969, in Dowagiac. he survives with her children,
Jody (Matt) Weiderman. Richard (Kathy Carpenter) Baker; grandchildren, Chuck, Rikki, Kiley,
McKenna; several great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Doug) Mott; brother, Jerry Harger.
Preceded by her parents, Grandson Josh; great-granddaughter, Savannah; sister, Valerie West.
Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be directed to the American
Heart Association. Arrangements by The Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.
Margaret Ann Sinton, of Cassopolis
Nov. 25, 1928 — Sept. 7, 2021 Margaret Ann Sinton, 92, of Cassopolis, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Sept.... read more