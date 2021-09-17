September 17, 2021

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

By Submitted

Published 10:43 am Friday, September 17, 2021

MASON TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested on drug charges in Mason Township Thursday.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, detectives served a search warrant on an address in the 69000 block of Gordon Road in Mason Township on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place.

Detectives detained four individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and evidence of methamphetamine sales.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation warrant. Detectives are submitting charges to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on other occupants of the residence.

The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

Assisting agencies include Cass County Felony Detectives. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Print Article

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement