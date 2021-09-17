Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

CASSOPOLIS — Parts of the Dowagiac River will be restored and improved, thanks to a vote by the Cass County Board of Commissioners Thursday.

During their regularly scheduled meeting, commissioners voted to accept a grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation in the amount of $4,050. The funds will help support the restoration of the Dowagiac River from Dodd Park to Losensky Park.

The motion passed unanimously.

Following the vote, Cass County Parks Director Scott Wyman thanked the board for accepting the grant.

“I also want to publicly thank the Gateway Foundation and Marcy Hamilton, senior planner for the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission,” Wyman said, addressing the board during public comments. “This is a project that is long overdue on the Dowagiac River, and like so many things in our parks, the future is bright for the Dowagiac River.”

Wyman said the grant will help address a plug that has been in the river for more than a decade. The parks department will hire professionals to clean the river from Dodd Park to Losensky Park.

“From what I’ve been told, volunteers have already cleaned from Dodd Park north, and we just need to clean out this challenging section from Dodd Park south,” he said.

Wyman said the restoration will benefit the river and residents who enjoy using it.

“With the renewed resurgence of the river now that the dam is out a Pucker Street, we have big game fish, so people are excited,” he said. “Fishermen are excited, and kayakers are excited. I just want to say again, ‘thank you so much.’ The future is bright.”

