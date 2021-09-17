September 17, 2021

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:30 am Friday, September 17, 2021

BUCHANAN — A local organization is raising funds to allow itself to grow and better care for area seniors.

The Buchanan Area Senior Center is currently raising funds to convert its porch into an enclosed sunroom. According to Adam Burck, executive director, converting the porch will provide additional space for center programming, as well as light and natural ventilation.

“We have a covered porch, and when the organization thought of expansion, that was one area we thought that was one place we could expand more,” he said. “With COVID, we realized we needed more separate indoor spaces, particularly with natural ventilation. We decided to make this a priority.”
The converted porch will add between 700 and 800 square feet of space for the senior center to utilize. Burck said it would be used for everything from exercise classes to card games and more.

Once completed, the space will be named after Russell Stephens, a long-time board member who had dreamed to expand the facility by enclosing the porch. Stephens died in December of last year. He was 70 years old.

“He was the person who originally thought of expanding,” Burck said. “He was our board president for years and was kind of the push behind this.”

The senior center began fundraising for the project a few weeks ago, and already Burck estimates the center has raised nearly $20,000. Though architecture estimates are still being completed, Burke expects the total cost of enclosing the porch to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

“Patrons who come here are excited about it, and can’t wait to see it happen,” Burck said. “Everyone wants to have their program in there. There is a lot of interest.”

The project is still in the early stages, but Burck is hopeful that it can be completed in 2022. Until then, he said community members can donate to the project to help make the center’s dream — and Stephen’s dream — a reality.

“We are here to care for our senior citizens, and this is an important place for them,” Burck said of the Buchanan Area Senior Center. “This will add more options for people and add more programs with a lot more space.”

Community members wanting to donate to the project can do so by mailing or delivering donations to 810 Rynearson St., Buchanan, or by visiting the center’s website at thebasc.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement