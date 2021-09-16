Roundup: Bobcats fall to Wildcats, Bucks top co-op team

THREE RIVERS — The Brandywine tennis team dropped a 5-3 non-conference match at Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.

The Bobcats won three of the four singles flights against the Wildcats, who swept the doubles flights to earn the victory.

Winning at No. 1 singles for Brandywine was Bode Bosch, who defeated Brady Minnard 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5. Brody Prenkert defeated Isaac Adams 6-1 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Matt Veach defeated Jaxson Gilleylen at No. 4 singles 6-3 and 6-2.

Buchanan at Bridgman/New Buffalo/LMC

The Bucks defeated the co-op team from Bridgman, New Buffalo and Lake Michigan Catholic 5-3 at New Buffalo Wednesday.

Buchanan split the singles matches and won three out of the four doubles flights.

The Bucks’ Colby Borgman defeated Aiden Sokol 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Brennen Weaver defeated Noah Siglow 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Zack Timmons and Luke Sherwood teamed up for Buchanan at No. 2 doubles to defeat Wes Barnes and Dylan Miller 6-4 and 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Jaden Robinson and Carson Shelton defeated Brock Jones and Richard Mabry 6-2 and 6-2.

The Bucks’ duo of Bodie Bryans and Parker Overmyer defeated Kanha Patel and Grace Swenson 6-2 and 7-5 at No. 4 doubles.