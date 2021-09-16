September 16, 2021

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

By Staff Report

Published 11:40 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — One of southwest Michigan’s top fall attractions has opened for the season.

Wednesday, A-Mazing Acres, 18430 US-12 E., Edwardsburg, opened for the season, offering 90+ acres and nearly 100 attractions of family-friendly fun.

Opened in 2001 by Roni and Rick Hoff, the farm has aimed to provide fun, farm education to area youth — and people of all ages — for two decades.

A-Mazing Acres is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Farm admission is $15 for ages 3 and over, including more than 40 attractions. Combo admission is $20 and includes three of the farm’s additional fee activities, including the HyStryker, gem mining, a hayride, a cow train ride and the apple cannon.

The farm is open through Oct. 31.

Business

