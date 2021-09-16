Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

DOWAGIAC — Owners of vintage farm machinery are invited to display their units in downtown Dowagiac, Saturday, Oct. 9, as this community hosts its annual Under the Harvest Moon festival.

Dowagiac’s autumn festival, presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, has been underwritten by these corporate and in-kind sponsors: Creative Vinyl Signs, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dussel’s Farm Market, Forest Glen Assisted Living, Hale’s Hardware, J&H Oil Company, Leader Publications, Marion Magnolia Farms, Mennel Milling Co. of Michigan, Southwestern Michigan College Athletics, US Lumber Company, Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service and Wright Farms’ Market.

Vickie Phillipson, event chairman and program director for the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority, has invited to the festival members of the Michiana Two-Cylinder Club and other collectors of antique farm tractors, along with Ausra Equipment of Dowagiac, which for the seventh year will be displaying new units downtown.

Under the Harvest Moon brings together collectors of antique farm tractors from Cass and Berrien counties, and an open-air marketplace of Michigan-grown produce, autumn mums, handmade products and antiques.

Festival organizers anticipate having 25 to 30 vintage John Deere and Farmall tractors on display, dating back to the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.

The one-day autumn festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features the return of Southwestern Michigan College’s Steve Run, along with an array of family events from blacksmith demonstrations to children’s games and crafts, pumpkin decorating, an animal petting farm, horse-drawn wagon rides, music and dance, plus the Taste of Michigan Wine & Craft Brew on the patio of the Wounded Minnow. New this year, there will also be ax throwing and youth archery.

Phillipson said owners of vintage tractors may place their units on display at the event free of charge, however, for planning purposes they are asked to register their units in advance with the chamber by calling (269) 782-8212 or by email at VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org. Commercial vendors who would like to sell their goods at the festival should also contact the chamber of commerce.