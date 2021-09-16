September 16, 2021

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:22 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

BUCHANAN — A Niles teen recently took the final step toward a lifelong dream — by making steps for others.

Kyle Welch, 18, of Boy Scout Troop 541, recently installed stairs, a railing and a bench on Buchanan’s McCoy Creek Trail as part of his Eagle Scout project. The project, which was finished days before his 18th birthday, was one of the final steps he had to take to apply for Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

“For Eagle Scout, we have to complete a project that benefits the community,” the teen said as he walked down the trail.

Welch said he was inspired to build stairs on the trail after his mother was unable to go down one of the hills as it was too steep.

“She worried she would fall, and I realized that was probably a hazard for a lot of people because there is no real way to get down there safely,” Welch said. “I decided I wanted to put some steps here.”

He also chose to build on the McCoy Creek Trail as Troop 541 has a long history of supporting the trail, and many others have completed Eagle Scout projects on it.

“I think it’s special that we’ve done so much [on the trail],” Welch said.

The project, which was almost entirely funded by donations, took more than three days for Welch and a group of helpers to install. Now that his Eagle Scout project is complete, Welch said it feels “surreal” that he is accomplishing a goal many years in the making.

“It almost doesn’t feel real,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be the first Eagle Scout in my family, and it’s one of those things that keeps me going.”

Welch said he is proud of his Eagle Scout project — and he is not the only one. His mother, Traci Welch, who inspired the stairs, said she could not be happier that her son chose to give back to the community in this way.

“I’m just so proud,” she said. “There are no other words. I’m just really proud.”

Once he is officially inducted as an Eagle Scout, Welch has plans to go to college and eventually return to the Boy Scouts to serve as a scoutmaster. Until then, the teen said he hopes the community can enjoy the stairs and bench on the McCoy Creek Trail for years to come.

“I hope it will really help,” he said. “The benches are put in really scenic places so people can enjoy what’s around them. … I just hope people use It and enjoy it.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes