Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

EDWARDSBURG — A new business is building a foundation in Edwardsburg.

The community recently welcomed Higher Homes, a construction company, to 69045 M-62 Suite A-2, Edwardsburg. According to the company, it “elevates the home building experience for everyone with an intense focus on designing ultra-functional, efficient spaces that are both beautiful and affordable.”

Brad and Bruce Jackson, with TL Jackson Construction based out of Syracuse Indiana, are co-presidents of the company.

The company was officially welcomed to the business community earlier this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.