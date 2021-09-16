September 16, 2021

Chieftains fall to Otsego, Eddies top Vicksburg in four sets

By Scott Novak

Published 10:31 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

DOWAGIAC — It did not take long for visiting Otsego to find Dowagiac’s weak spot and exploit it Thursday night.

The Bulldogs reeled off 11 consecutive points to open the Wolverine Conference match on their way to a 25-11, 25-15 and 25-20 win over the Chieftains. It was Dowagiac’s first loss against league competition.

“Our ball control has been our weakest point all season so far,” said Dowagiac Coach Tony Hooley. “I knew when we started playing tougher teams that we were going to have to get better and we didn’t tonight.”

There was a silver lining, according to Hooley.

“Unlike in previous seasons, the ladies played hard and played better as the match went on,” he said. “Instead of mailing it in, they were still playing to win in the third set and turned the match around. The Lady Chieftains continue to work hard, and I will go to battle with them any day.”

The trio of Riley Stack, Megan Davis and Caleigh Wimberley were once again the top performers statistically.

Stack and Davis both finished with five kills, while Wimberley had three. Wimberley also had five digs, while Stack had four digs and five assists. Alyssa Dyer led the Chieftains defensively with nine digs. Emma Allen and Abbey Dobberstein both had a pair of blocks.

Hooley says every team has miscues during matches. It is how a team handles those mistakes that makes the difference between winning and losing.

“The game of volleyball, perhaps more than most other sports, is about managing the errors,” he said. “Every player makes them — from the best on the court to the least. If you play without mistakes at all, you might not be helping create points either. That’s especially true for net players. We just need to execute more efficiently on offense and pass better out of serve-receive.”

Dowagiac returns to the court Sept. 23 as it travels to Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference match. Play is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

 

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg

The Eddies returned to their winning ways Thursday night as they defeated visiting Vicksburg 25-16, 25-14, 16-25 and 25-20 in Wolverine Conference action.

Macey Laubach led the way with 11 kills and two aces, while Drew Glaser had six kills and six blocks. Danni Purlee had a team-high 16 digs. Lexi Shimpa led the team with three aces and 27 assists.

The Eddies head to the Portage Invitational Saturday. Pool play begins at 9:15 a.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles