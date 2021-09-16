September 16, 2021

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

By Sarah Culton

Published 12:51 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Representatives of an area advocacy organization will be taking to the streets later this month to spread a simple message: “you are not alone.”

Cassopolis organization LEE, the League for Encouraging Empowerment, will host a Walk of Hope starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 26. The walk, hosted in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, will start at United Presbyterian Church, 209 E. State St., Cassopolis, and end at Stone Lake Beach. The event will feature speakers from those who have loved lost ones to suicide and mental health experts from Woodlands Behavioral Health Network. LEE representatives will wear shirts bearing the phrase “you are not alone.”

“We are not mental health experts, but we are advocates,” said Carmen Lee Peake, president of LEE. “We are trying to get the awareness out, and we thought this march would be a good way to do that. We have to start talking. We have to have a dialogue, and this is the first step.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death overall in the U.S. in 2019, claiming the lives of more than 47,500 residents.

Peake said she has seen that suicide and depression affect Cass County, even though it is not often discussed. She hopes the Sept. 26 walk will help break the stigma surrounding mental health and let residents know there are resources out there to help them.

The walk comes as LEE launches a new committee called Advocates for Restoring Minds, which aims to advocate for mental health awareness in the Cass County community.

“Suicide and depression are silent diseases that have been hovering over Cass County for years without any program that is dedicated to mental health awareness,” Peake said. “There have been suicides over the past several years within the area that have ranged from youth to senior citizens, yet no one has shed light on this. … We recognize that although we have resources such as Woodlands in our community, there is still a dire need to bridge the gap for those who are in desperate need and resources like Woodlands.”

The walk and mental health advocacy are just one component of what LEE does in the Cass County community. The organization promotes many programs including educational tools, job training, tutoring and more.

“We are trying to help any way we can in the community,” Peake said. “Just like doctors want to treat the whole patient, we want to treat the whole community.”

Peake hopes to see the Walk for Hope become a successful annual event.

“This is for all of Cass County,” Peake said. “This the first step. We want to do this every year, and also other things throughout the year. This is not a one and done.”

For more information, contact admin@leelllc.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles