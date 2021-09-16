Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

CASSOPOLIS — The village of Cassopolis brought together leaders from across Cass County this week.

The village hosted a Cass County Leadership Summit Wednesday at Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis.

Cass County community leaders involved in local organizations, art and culture, municipal government, education, health and history were invited to attend the event that ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event featured speakers, a general session and breakout sessions, round table discussions, lunch and networking.