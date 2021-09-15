Roundup: Rangers win, Chieftains fall in five sets

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis volleyball team made short work of visiting Bangor Tuesday night.

The Rangers defeated the Vikings in straight sets 25-7-25-11 and 25-6.

Atyanna Alford led Cassopolis with seven aces, five kills and two assists, while Ryli Burks added two aces, four kills and eight assists. The Rangers also got six aces and two kills from Zaniya Dodd and five kills and an ace from Jadin Wolfe.

The Rangers continue Southwest 10 Conference play by hosting Decatur Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Dowagiac at South Haven

The Chieftains saw their three-match winning streak come to an end Monday night.

Dowagiac was defeated by former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven in five sets. The Rams won the non-conference match 25-23, 25-14 17-25, 20-25 and 16-14.

The loss dropped the Chieftains to 9-3-1 on the year.

Riley Stack led Dowagiac with 11 kills, 16 assists, two blocks and four digs. Megan Davis added 11 kills, six aces and five digs, while Caleigh Wimberley finished the night with eight kills, 19 digs and two aces.

The Chieftains return to league play Thursday when they host Otsego. The match is set to begin at approximately 6 p.m.