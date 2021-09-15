September 15, 2021

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

By Sarah Culton

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

NILES — An event hosted in the heart of Niles this week aimed to help bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the residents they serve and protect.

Tuesday evening, a town hall was hosted at the Niles City Council Chambers, 1345 E. Main St. Sponsored by Niles City Council Member Georgia Boggs, the meeting brought together community members and area law enforcement to discuss recent changes in how departments handle misdemeanor violations, community safety, drug use and more.

The discussion was led by Niles Director of Public Safety Jim Millin, along with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Boyce and Michigan State Police Niles Post Commander Ryan Schoonveld.

Boggs said she wanted to host the town hall meeting both in response to increased crime in the city and to help educate the public on how law enforcement operates.

The meeting was hosted in a question-and-answer format, allowing law enforcement officers to answer questions directly from the audience.

“We want to answer any questions or concerns the citizens of Niles may have with law enforcement,” Millin said. “I’ve done several of these meetings over the years, and the biggest thing is education. A lot of time, citizens have no idea how police operate because they generally don’t have contact with law enforcement, which is a good thing. Times like this allow us to exchange information, educate each other and try to make Niles and the Niles community a better place.”

The first topic addressed was recent criminal justice reforms passed by the state legislature. In effect since April, the reforms change the way officers respond to certain calls. Aimed at shifting people away from jail unless they are a danger to the public, the reforms recommend that most misdemeanor charges will result in an appearance ticket rather than arrest.

Several residents were concerned that the changes allowed misdemeanor criminals to remain in the community without repercussions. Schoonveld assured attendees that though the changes kept misdemeanor offenders out of jail at the time of the incident, they still had to go through the criminal justice system.

Though the meeting touched on several different topics, many in attendance ultimately wanted to know what could be done to keep their communities and neighborhoods safe.

Though Millin said there are many complexities to law enforcement and the criminal justice system, he believes there is one thing all residents can do to help make their communities safer — work together.

“These are your neighborhoods — you know them better than anybody. You know them better than we do,” he said. “It’s your community. You have to get in touch with us, being willing to talk with us, and we will do everything we can for you. This police department is your police department.”

“We need your help,” Schoonveld added. “We need your help when there is crime going on. If you know things, you have got to say things. Come to us, then we can help by working together.”

Following the meeting, Boggs said she believed the town hall was a success.

“I think it went great,” she said. “People were concerned and asking questions, and I hope it can begin a change in our neighborhood.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony