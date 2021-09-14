Roundup: Niles falls to Plainwell, Eddies defeat Vicksburg and Paw Paw

NILES — Host Niles and Edwardsburg split a pair of Wolverine Conference matches Monday afternoon.

The Vikings were defeated by league favorite Plainwell 182-238 at Orchard Hills Country Club, while the Eddies defeated Vicksburg and Paw Paw at Four Lakes Country Club.

Plainwell at Niles

The Trojan’s Ranae Jaeger shot 37 to earn medalist honors.

Plainwell also ha Cate Awe (45) and Alison Martin (46) break 50.

Niles was led by Maddison Brook, who shot 51. Baylee Davis finished with a 54.

Edwardsburg Golf

Channing Green earned medalist honors with a 42 as Edwardsburg shot 196 as a team.

The Eddies also got a 45 from Chloe Baker.

Vicksburg finished with a 198 as Haylee Goodell shot 47. The Bulldogs got a pair of 48s from Brooklynn Ringler and Katie Bell.

Paw Paw finished with a team score of 226. Charlie Meier led the way with a 54.