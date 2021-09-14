Roundup: Bucks, Eddies pick up wins

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Bucks and Edwardsburg Eddies were both victorious in volleyball matches Monday night.

The Bucks stepped out of conference play to win a five-set thriller from Lakeshore, while the Eddies rebounded from their first Wolverine Conference loss to sweep Allegan.

Buchanan volleyball

The Bucks improved to 6-2 on the year with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 19-25 and 15-11 win over the Lancers.

Josie West had a big night for Buchanan with 13 kills, seven digs and two aces. Faith Carson finished with eight kills and six blocks, while Alea Fisher had seven digs and two aces.

Alycia Hickok had 30 assists.

The Bucks host arch rival Brandywine in a key BCS Athletic Conference match Wednesday.

Edwardsburg volleyball

The Eddies swept visiting Allegan 25-6, 25-23 and 25-22 to improve to 2-1 in league matches.

Macey Laubach had 12 kills and three aces, while Liz Pederson had 10 kills and two blocks. Lexi Schimpa finished the night with seven digs and 38 assists.

Edwardsburg hosts Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference match Thursday.