Roundup: Bobcats, Vikings settle for a tie; Eddies knock off Buck

NILES — Visiting Niles and Brandywine played to a 4-4 draw in non-conference tennis action Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats won three out of the four singles flights, while the Vikings flipped the script and won three out of the four doubles matches.

The most competitive match of the day came at No. 2 doubles as Niles’ Wyatt Mitchell and Aiden Krueger defeated Brandywine’s Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk 6-4 and 6-3.

Buchanan at Edwardsburg

The Eddies dominated the Bucks Monday, winning 7-1 in a non-conference match.

The Bucks’ lone win came at No. 2 singles where Brennen Weaver defeated Corbin Blagg 6-2 and 6-2.

Edwardsburg was a winner by default at No. 4 singles.

The best match came at No. 4 doubles where the Eddies’ Caleb Layman and Steven Linton defeated the Bucks’ Jaden Robinson and Carson Shelton 7-6 and 6-1.