Man arrested after standoff in Niles

NILES — A wanted man was arrested by state police following an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning.

The investigation began Tuesday morning when the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, was spotted entering a residence on the 300 block of Seventh Street in Niles. The occupants of the residence as well as residents in neighboring houses were safely evacuated.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld by authorities, was considered armed and dangerous.

State police were assisted by the Niles Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.