Janet Allison

Nov. 12, 1951 — Sept. 12, 2021

Janet Louise (Wermuth) Allison, 69, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at her home In Vandalia, Michigan after a 12-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Middleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Ila (Polglase) Wermuth.

Janet attended Saint Bernard’s Catholic grade school while growing up on the family’s vegetable farm in Middleton, Wisconsin and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. Her favorite job was working in the toxicology lab for the University of Wisconsin, Madison for several years.

Jan married Douglas Allison June 5, 1987. During the early portion of their marriage, she enjoyed travel to Western Europe, the Middle East and Mexico, always bringing home a souvenir or two. After Doug’s retirement they moved to Vandalia, Michigan where Doug had grown up.

Janet was a huge movie fan and signed up to be an extra during the years she and her husband, Doug, lived in California. She even made it to the big screen and had her own business cards: “Janny Babes – Woman about Town.”

Jan had a real knack for picking just the right gift for a relative or special friend. She had a passion for craft sales, searching for treasures for birthdays, holidays, and special events. Even as her health declined and she couldn’t get out as much, she would cull through many a magazine until she found the perfect fit. She thoroughly enjoyed watching the person open her unique finds. She also loved art and furniture. She had many beautiful pieces displayed in their home. Jan enjoyed volunteering at The Getty Art Museum, making sure others got to appreciate fine art as well.

Jan is survived by her husband of 34 years, Douglas Allison; sisters, Mary Jastrzebski (Mike), Carla Wolf (Tom); brother-in-law, Dennis Early; nieces, Marci Hughes (Colin), Hannah Wolf (Robb); nephews, Tom Pertzborn (Abby), Josh Wolf; great niece, Lydia Pertzborn; great nephews, Liam Hughes, Owen Hughes, Braeden Hughes. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marilyn Pertzborn, Cathy Wermuth-Early; brother, Larry Wermuth; and brother-in-law, Mark Pertzborn.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Michigan time) for a graveside service in Birch Lake Cemetery (James Road, north of Brownsville Street) in Calvin Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Janet be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS Michigan, Post Office Box 772374, Detroit, Michigan 48277 (lls.org) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, Connecticut 06851 (themmrf.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.