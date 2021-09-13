Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

DOWAGIAC – Scarecrows on Parade is returning to downtown Dowagiac this fall in anticipation of Under the Harvest Moon. Co-hosted by Leader Publications, the Scarecrow Contest will award $100 of complimentary advertising to the top three winners of the Business Division.

Now in its 10th year, Under the Harvest Moon will be presented by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Dowagiac’s fall festival celebrates Michigan’s fall. At the heart of the event will be a display of new and vintage farm tractors, an open-air marketplace of fall produce, Michigan handmade products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family events.

Vickie Phillipson, program director for the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority, who is chairing the festival, said she is pleased to welcome Leader Publications as the co-host of Scarecrows on Parade. Entry into the competition is free of charge for both the Business and Public divisions. Winner of the Public Division, which is open to individuals, families, schools and students, is a $25 Universal Dowagiac Gift Certificate.

Entry forms for the public and business divisions are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 200 Depot Drive, or by calling (269) 782-8212. Deadline for the public division is Oct. 4. Deadline for the business division is Sept. 21.

Phillipson said scarecrow entries should not exceed two feet in width or depth, and should not be more than seven feet tall. The whimsical hay-men should be weather-resistant and sturdy in order to be placed on display.

Businesses located within the central business district will display their entries at their front entrances or within their window displays. Companies located outside the downtown and public entries will be displayed on downtown lampposts.

Winning entries will be announced the day of the festival. For a complete set of rules and regulations, contact the chamber of commerce.

Vendors of handmade products, antiques and collectibles, along with growers of fall produce who would like to participate in the festival’s open-air marketplace can do so by calling the chamber at (269) 782-8212 or by contacting Phillipson at vphillipson@dowagiac.org. Owners of vintage farm tractors who would like to display their equipment are also invited to join the event by calling the Chamber.

Corporate and in-kind sponsors of the festival are: Creative Vinyl Signs, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dussel’s Farm Market, Forest Glen Assisted Living, Hale’s Hardware, J&H Oil Company, Leader Publications, Marion Magnolia Farms, Mennel Milling Co. of Michigan, Southwestern Michigan College Athletics, US Lumber Company, Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service and Wright Farms’ Market.