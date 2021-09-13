Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

St. JOSEPH – For the eighth consecutive year, Spectrum Health Lakeland has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get with the Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award with Honor Roll for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the third leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.

“It’s important to both recognize the signs of a stroke and ensure you act fast by calling 9-1-1 so the individual can begin receiving life-saving care at Spectrum Health Lakeland as quickly as possible,” said Robert Ward, III, DO, FACN, medical director of the Spectrum Health Lakeland Stroke Center. “Our clinical teams have put proven knowledge and guidelines to work daily to improve outcomes for stroke patients. It’s an honor to have this hard work recognized.”

Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Spectrum Health Lakeland also provides education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

“We are pleased to recognize Spectrum Health Lakeland for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with the Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Additionally, Spectrum Health Lakeland received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award for diabetic care. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

For more information about neurology services at Spectrum Health Lakeland, or to find a physician, visit lakelandneurology.com.