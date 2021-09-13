Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13
Sept. 10
5:54 a.m. — 100 Block Main, public peace
8:35 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Paul, traffic stop
10:30 a.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic complaint
10:45 a.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, animal complaint
11 a.m. — 300 Block Walnut, general assist
11:07 a.m. — 300 Block First, fraud complaint
11:20 a.m. — Vineyard Place, general assist
11:21 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, civil dispute
3:45 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
4:50 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, civil dispute
6:30 p.m. — 100 Block Center, civil dispute
7:20 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, welfare check
9:08 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, suspicious person
11:59 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, civil dispute
Sept. 11
8:49 a.m. — Soloman/Main, traffic stop
9:28 a.m. — Police Department, general assist
9:45 a.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop
9:55 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., motor vehicle theft/ malicious destruction of property
1:13 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, alarm
4:38 p.m. — 100 Block Hamilton, larceny complaint
6:50 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property complaint
7:11 p.m. — 100 Block W. Division, assault complaint
8:50 p.m. — 400 Block Mcomber, civil assist
9:10 p.m. — 200 Block E. Wayne, suspicious persons/vehicle
10:10 p.m. — 700 Block Mary, disorderly person
Sept. 12
1:50 a.m. — 200 Block N. Front, public peace
1:40 a.m. — Shell Mart, disorderly person
3:42 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, arson complaint
9:50 a.m. — S. Front/W. Division, traffic stop
10:16 a.m. — Police Department, general assist
1:20 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, suspicious situation
2 p.m. — W. High/Indiana, traffic stop
4:10 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, assault complaint
6 p.m. — Police Department, civil dispute
6:01 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, public peace
7:57 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, illegal burning
8:40 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute/mental assist
8:54 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, civil dispute
10:18 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Sept. 13
12:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, assault complaint/arrested
