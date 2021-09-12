September 13, 2021

Buchanan won the freshmen-sophomore race at the Centreville Invitational Saturday. (Submitted photo)

Buchanan wins freshmen-sophomore race at Centreville Invitational

By Staff Report

Published 3:32 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

CENTREVILLE — It was a good day to be a Buchanan Buck Saturday as the girls cross country team took first place in the freshmen-sophomore race at the Centreville Invitational.

The Bucks, led by individual runner-up Madeline Young finished with 26 points to easily outdistance Three Rivers, which finished with 35 points. Kalamazoo Home School was third with 59 points. Brandywine finished eighth with 127 points.

Young ran a time of 21:18. Brandywine’s top finisher was Miley Young, who was ninth with a time of 23:03.

The Buchanan girls were fifth in the junior-senior race with 57 points. Coloma won the team title with 29 points.

The Bucks’ top finisher in that race was Joy Kalbenbach, who was 20th with a time of 24:49.

Cassopolis’ Lauren Anderson finished seventh with a time of 23:11, while Brandywine’s Allison Lauri was 11th with a time of 23:46.

Buchanan, Brandywine and Cassopolis did not have enough runners to post team scores in the boy’s portion of the invitational.

The Bucks’ Coy Weinberg was 24th in the freshmen-sophomore race with a time of 21:08. Brandywine’s Ethan Ohara was 46th (23:50) and Cassopolis’ Zeb Lenex 58th (25:19).

In the junior-senior race, Micah Colby was 44th (22:50) for Brandywine, Galen Stahl was 53rd (27:43) for Cassopolis and Caleb Sweeney 59th (27:43) for Buchanan.

Brandywine will host Buchanan in a BCS Athletic Conference dual Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

The Rangers are back in action Saturday in Mendon.

