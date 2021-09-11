PET OF THE WEEK: Luna, of Paws of Hope

Luna is a well-mannered, playful 1-year-old who loves people. She is likely a labrador retriever-pit bull terrier mix. She is loving, athletic and loves to chase toys outside. Luna is intelligent; her listening skills make her quick to learn. Luna does well with cats. She is current on shots, spayed and microchipped. For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or (269) 340-0272.