September 11, 2021

Paw Paw keeps Dowagiac winless with 43-6 victory

By Staff Report

Published 1:19 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021

PAW PAW — Host Paw Paw scored the first 43 points of its Wolverine Conference win over Dowagiac in a 43-6 victory Friday night.

The Chieftains, who drop to 0-3 overall and in league games, averted the shutout in the fourth quarter when Justin Bannow raced 35 yards to the end zone. Dowagiac failed on the conversion run.

Cullen Sylvester scored the first three touchdowns for the Red Wolves, who improved to 2-1 overall and in the Wolverine Conference. His runs covered 74 yards on the first play from scrimmage, as well as, nine and four yards.

Also scoring for Paw Paw were Zeyan Davis (18 yards), Carter Plangger (18 yards) and Niko Martinez (42 yards).

Dowagiac finished the night with 168 yards of total offense, including 148 on the ground. Bannow Malakai Haines led the Chieftains with 67 yards on 11 carries, while Bannow finished with 40 yards on five totes.

Brayan Paredes, who entered the game with 25 tackles on the season, added 11 more to pace the Chieftains. Andrew Hartman finished with nine and Lucas Szymczak seven stops.

Dowagiac returns home Friday night to host Otsego in a Wolverine Conference contest. The Bulldogs are 0-3 after losing 34-27 to Three Rivers. Kickoff at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field is set for 7 p.m.

