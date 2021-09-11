September 11, 2021

Conner LeGault, seen here against Niles, threw for 116 yards and a touchdown against Watervliet Friday night. (Leader file photo)

Buchanan drops second straight contest

By Staff Report

Published 10:44 am Saturday, September 11, 2021

WATERVLIET — Two teams, who have had their fortunes flipped to start the 2021 season met on the gridiron Friday night.

Buchanan, which went undefeated in the regular season in 2020, dropped its second straight contest as host Watervliet made a late defensive stand to hold on for a 19-13 non-conference victory.

The Panthers, winners of two games in each of the last two seasons, improved to 3-0 with the victory. The Bucks are 1-2, with their lone victory being a forfeit by Hartford in Week 1.

Watervliet scored on a trio of Tyson Williams touchdown passes — one of 79 yards to Chase Tremblay, one to Kaiden Bierhalter, which covered 11 yards, and a 20-yard toss to Wyatt Epple.

Buchanan’s touchdowns came on a 1-yard pass from Conner LeGault to Jack Ruth in the second quarter, and a Nico Finn 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Watervliet outgained Buchanan 376 to 201. Williams was 19-of-34 for 248 of those yards.

LeGault was 16-of-29 for the Bucks for 116 yards. Finn finished with 49 yards on five carries.

Buchanan will try to get back to its winning ways Friday night as it travels to South Haven for a BSC Athletic Conference contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Print Article

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Scream Park opens for season Friday

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland invests in new real-time PCR testing technology

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities nearing completion on new building

Berrien County

MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools announces change to school start times

Berrien County

Berrien County remains in state of high COVID-19 transmission

Berrien County

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant