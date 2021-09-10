PET OF THE WEEK: Opal, of Cass County Animal Control

Meet Opal. When Opal was brought to the shelter, she had a badly injured and infected tail. With a lot of love and veterinary care, Opal is hopeful for a better future with her shortened tail. She is around 3-4 months old and can be timid at first. Once she is comfortable, she will flop over for belly rubs and purr until her heart is content. Opal’s adoption fee is $55 for a Cass County resident or $60 for an out of county resident. For more information, call Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.