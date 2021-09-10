Daughters of the American Resolution prepare for upcoming essay contest

THREE OAKS — Students in fifth through eighth grade are invited to participate in the Daughters of the American Revolution’s annual contest, entitled “Rise and Shine for America.”

The topic for the essay is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Nov. 11, 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Participants are asked to imagine that they had a brother who lost his life on the battlefield of France during World War I, and with their family, attended the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Describe what this meant to them and their family.

Students in ninth through 12th grade are invited to participate in the contest as well. The topic for this school year is “Patriots of the American Revolution.” Participants should select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783) and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and their contribution to the founding of a new nation. The figure may be any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small.

The length of your document will need to be 300 to 1,000 words, depending on grade level. Essays will be turned over to their teacher, counselor, or department head no later than Friday, Oct. 22.

For more information contact Teri Showalter of the Rebecca Dewey Chapter, Three Oaks. Call her by phone (219) 778-4147 or email terishowalter1962@yahoo.com