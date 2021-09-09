September 9, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

By Submitted

Published 10:00 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — This week, two local law enforcement agencies faced off in an annual softball game.

Wednesday, the Michigan State Police Niles post played the Cass County Sheriff’s office in a softball game at Don Horne Park in Cassopolis.

The teams played seven innings to a 5-5 tie and played an extra inning, which resulted in the Sheriff’s Office winning 7-6.

“[It was] a fun time for players, coaches and spectators as we got to have some fun with people we work with in our community,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke in a Facebook post. “Thank you, Lt. Ryan Schoonveld, Jeremy Carlisle and the troopers from MSP Niles for a great time. See you next year.”

Print Article

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities nearing completion on new building

Berrien County

MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools announces change to school start times

Berrien County

Berrien County remains in state of high COVID-19 transmission

Berrien County

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre production postponed indefinitely

Cass County

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake