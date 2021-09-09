Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8
Aug. 30
7:02 a.m. — 700 Block Chestnut, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
11 a.m. — 100 Block Halstead, assist Dowagiac Fire
12:30 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, civil dispute
12:40 p.m. — 300 Block Chestnut, 911 hangup/welfare check
1:33 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
3:07 p.m. — Heddon Park, found property
3:33 p.m. — 200 Block First, general assist
4:49 p.m. — 200 Block First, larceny complaint
6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
6:20 p.m. — 300 Block Dewey, disorderly person
7:45 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist
8:40 p.m. — 200 Block First, larceny complaint
Aug. 31
12:33 a.m. — 300 Block Whitney, suspicious situation
1:30 a.m. — Heddon Park, suspicious vehicle/persons
5:43 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, general assist
7:59 a.m. — E. Division/Colby, motorist assist
10:15 a.m. — S. Front/E. Division, traffic stop
1:30 p.m. — 100 Block Pokagon, stalking complaint
1:45 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., suspicious vehicle
2:08 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, assist other agency
2:27 p.m. — Trues Towing, general assist
3:35 p.m. — Riverside, missing person/located
4:12 p.m. — E. Railroad/E. Telegraph, traffic complaint
5:11 p.m. — Colby/Sherwood, assist Dowagiac Fire
6:25 p.m. — 700 Block Spruce, alarm
7:30 p.m. — 200 Block Halstead, assault complaint
8:21 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, found property
Sept. 6
10:20 a.m. — 100 Block Jones, barking dog complaint
10:12 a.m. — 400 Block Hill, traffic stop
10:51 a.m. — W Division St/N Front, motorist assist
11 a.m. — M-51/Burmax Park, assist Michigan State Police
11 a.m. — 500 Block N Front, motor vehicle theft
11:27 a.m. — 400 Block West, obstructing justice
1:50 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, civil dispute
3:20 p.m. — 300 Block Thickstun, public peace
4:40 p.m. — 600 Block Mcomber, illegal burning
8 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
8:20 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, malicious destruction of property complaint
9:15 p.m. — Grove St/Walnut, public peace
9:27 p.m. — 100 Block Lyle, public peace
9:30 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, suspicious situation
11:49 p.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, stalking complaint
Sept. 7
10:04 a.m. — Police Department, found property
10:05 a.m. — Auto Zone, disorderly person
10:55 a.m. — Riverside/E. Division, traffic stop
2:02 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, welfare check
2:35 p.m. — N. Paul/Marion, traffic stop
2:50 p.m. — N. Paul/Spruce, traffic stop
2:52 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property complaint
3:10 p.m. — Family Fare Quick Stop, disorderly person
3:35 p.m. — 100 Block S. Paul, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
4:25 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, stalking complaint
4:30 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, private property crash
4:50 p.m. — Spruce/State, hit and run traffic crash
5:11 p.m. — Pennsylvania Ave/Commercial, welfare check
7:20 p.m. — M-51 N., assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 8
1:05 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, civil assist
