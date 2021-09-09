Daily Data: Thursday, Sept. 9
VOLLEYBALL
BUCHANAN 3, BRIDGMAN 1
At Bridgman
Match Scores
Buchanan d. Bridgman 25-22, 25-22, 27-29, 25-22
Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie west 14, Faith Carson 12, Lauren Strefling 8, Alexa burns 5, Alyssa Carson 4
Assists
Riley Capron 11, Alyvia Hickok 32
Aces
Hickok 4, Alea Fisher 2, Strefling 2
Assisted blocks
Faith Carson 4, Alyssa Carson 3
Solo blocks
Faith Carson 4
Digs
Fisher 12, Hailey Jonazke 11, West 10, Strefling 9
Varsity record: Buchanan 5-2
Prep Dig State Ranking
Division 2
- Notre Dame Prep
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Detroit Country Day
- Lake Odessa-Lakewood
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Whitehall
- Cadillac
- North Branch
- Lansing Catholic
- Niles
- Grand Rapids South Christian
- Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Holland Christian
- Essexville Garber
- Unity Christian
- Marshall
- Edwardsburg
- Spring Lake
- Battle Creek Harper Creek
20. Portland
GOLF
DOWAGIAC 201, EDWARDSBURG 216
At Indian Lake Hills Golf Course
Medalist
Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac – 43
Individual Results
Dowagiac
Calley Ruff 50, Rebecca Guernsey 43, Anna Ironside 49, Josie Lock 72, Carlee Spagnoli 59, Cora Wegner 64
Edwardsburg
Chloe Baker 48, Channing Green 52, Chelsea Zeismer 60, Libby Hunsberger 62, MacKenzie Schiable 61, Vivian Tomas 56
SOCCER
BRANDYWINE 8, NEW BUFFALO 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Brandywine 3, New Buffalo 0
Brandywine Goals
Duane Thompson 2, Hunter Inman 2, Pedro Segundo 2, Andrew Schadler, Jacob Sherrick
Varsity record: Brandywine 4-3
STURGIS 2, NILES 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Sturgis 1, Niles 0
First Half
S – N/A
Second Half
S – N/A
EDWARDSBURG 2, ALLEGAN 2
At Allegan
Halftime score
Edwardsburg 1, Allegan 0
First Half
ED – Tye Vargo (Owen Kertes assist)
A – Southwell
Second Half
A – Peters
ED – Vargo (Devyn Arias assist)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-3-2, 0-0-1 Wolverine Conference
TENNIS
BERRIEN SPRINGS 8, BUCHANAN 0
At Berrien Springs
Singles
- Paul Cho (BS) d. Colby Borgman 6-0, 6-0; 2. Payton Anderson (BS) d. Brennen Weaver 6-0, 6-3; 3. Yeowoo Seo (BS) d. Jacob Tews 6-0, 6-0; 4. Jack Elliott (BS) d. Mason Griffis 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
- Adam Johnson-Brandon Tripp (BS) d. Rowen Kile 6-0, 6-0; 2. Erik Belin-Erik Blake (BS) d. Quinten Ruff-Bodie Bryans 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jeremey Kwon-James Andersen (BS) d. Jaden Robinson-Carson Shelton 6-0, 6-0; 4. Ben Cook-Jonathan Kertawidjaja (BS) win by default
CROSS COUNTRY
U.S. Track & Field and
Cross Country Coaches Association
Men’s NJCAA Division II
- Heartland CC (Ill.)
- Daytona (Fla.) State (Fla.)
- Hawkeye CC (Iowa)
- Grand Rapids CC
- Cowley (Kan.)
- North Iowa Area CC
- Wallace State CC (Ala.)
- Mesa CC (Ariz.)
- St. Clair County CC (Mich.)
- Allen CC (Kan.)
- Lake-Sumter State (Fla.)
- Southwestern Michigan
- Tallahassee CC (Fla.)
- Pima CC (Ariz.)
- Oakland CC (Mich.)
Women’s NJCAA Division II
- Hawkeye CC (Iowa)
- Wallace State CC (Ala.)
- Heartland CC (Ill.)
- Grand Rapids CC
- Cowley (Kan.)
- St. Clair County (Mich.)
- North Iowa Area CC
- Pasco-Hernando (Fla.)
- Florida Gateway
- Mesa CC (Ariz.)
- Kaskaskia (Ill.)
- UA Rich Mountain (Ark.)
- Southwestern CC (Iowa)
- Daytona State (Fla.)
- Southwestern Michigan College
Dowagiac gets past Edwardsburg in non-conference match
