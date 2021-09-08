September 8, 2021

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

By Sarah Culton

Published 8:44 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A new face in Cass County government is working to ensure the county and its residents are prepared for anything that might come their way.

Kayla Malcom, 26, of Elkhart, was recently hired as the emergency management coordinator for Cass County. Working under the direction of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the emergency manager provides essential functions including directing and coordinating the development of

the Cass County Emergency Action Guidelines, identifying agencies included in the disaster

relief force, and coordinating the recruitment, appointment and utilization of volunteer personnel and ensuring the program meets requirements for state and federal aid.

“An emergency manager helps prepare the community for any hazard in the county,” she said. “Specific to Cass County would be severe weather and right now, COVID. We prepare for events like that, respond to events like that, help our law enforcement and first responders, and coordinate with them the best ways to prepare, respond and recover.”

Malcom not only works with local law and enforcement and first responders, she also works with agencies such as the American Red Cross to aid families and individuals affected by disasters such as fire and other emergencies.

Malcom has been in her position for just over a month. In that time, she has been working with outgoing emergency manager David Smith to learn the tricks of the trade and make connections in Cass County.

“It’s been awesome to have him here with me, and he has been very supportive,” Malcom said. “Things are going really well so far.”

Prior to taking her new position, Malcom earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Most recently, she has worked as a paralegal.

She said an internship as an emergency management assistant on the east side of the state solidified her interest in the field, so when the job became available in Cass County, she knew she had to take it.

“I have family in law enforcement, so I was always kind of drawn to this field, the criminal justice and public administration world,” she said. “Emergency management kind of encompassed all these fields I was interested in — law enforcement, fire, EMS, Red Cross — all these different agencies. [As emergency manager], you are kind of the connection between police and fire and dispatch and Red Cross and all these different agencies and hospitals. You are kind of working with everyone, and that really intrigued me.”

Now that she is getting settled into her new position, Malcom said she is happy to be in Cass County.

“It’s good, and it’s different,” she said. “I think it’s a great step in my career. Everyone I’ve met so far has been great.”

As she continues in her position, Malcom said she wants to help raise awareness in the county about the need to prepare for emergency situations. As September is National Preparedness Month, she said this month is a great time to start.

“The most important thing is to have a conversation with your family, like where are you going to evacuate in a fire?” Malcom said. “Even just small conversations like that can make a big difference in case of an emergency.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre production postponed indefinitely

Cass County

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

9-year-old Edwardsburg student enrolled in Moderna vaccine trial

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month