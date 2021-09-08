September 8, 2021

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

By Submitted

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

LANSING — Emergencies can happen when least expected. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month.

Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments, as well as private and public organizations, in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “Prepare to Protect” to encourage everyone to create a family emergency plan and to learn life-saving skills like first aid and CPR to help themselves and others until first responders arrive.

“The last year in Michigan has shown us that disasters can happen without warning, and can impact or delay critical services, including police, fire and EMS response,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, state deputy director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “That’s why we encourage households to create emergency preparedness kits with food, water and a first-aid kit that allows them to be self-sustaining for at least 72 hours.”

