September 8, 2021

Michael Keith Stiles, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:26 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

March 18, 1959 — Sept. 2, 2021

Michael Keith Stiles, 62, of Niles, died Sept. 2, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 10, at Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, where friends may visit 12-2 p.m., with service at 2 p.m. Memories may be shared at allredfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his children’s care/education fund, c/o Cherie Stiles, (269) 470-9393.

Michael was born March 18, 1959, in Niles, the son of Gale and Sylvia (Shadler) Stiles. He was a proud veteran, having served his country with the United States Army. He was self-employed in trucking as an independent steel hauler, and he also worked part-time in farming.

His survivors include his wife, Gely (Cress) Stiles; his son, Shadler Michael Paul Stiles; daughter, SariAnna Eileena Mateja Stiles; nephew, Michael Jackson; and niece, Christina Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Deborah Stiles Jackson.

