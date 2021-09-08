September 9, 2021

Dowagiac gets past Edwardsburg in non-conference match

By Scott Novak

Published 9:27 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

EAU CLAIRE — When your No. 1 golfer has a bad night, a coach counts on others to step up to the challenge.

That is exactly what happened for the Dowagiac golf team at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Wednesday.

Calley Ruff finished with a 50 against visiting Edwardsburg, but teammates Rebecca Guernsey and Anna Ironside rose to the occasion to help the Chieftains defeat the Eddies 201-216 in a non-conference match.

“It was nice to see Calley can have a bad night and we can still shoot 201,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “Anna had a great night. Rebecca played really well also.”

Guernsey grabbed medalist honors with a round of 43. Ironside shot a season-best 49. Carlee Spagnoli shot 59 to round out the top four scores for Dowagiac.

Edwardsburg was led by Chloe Baker’s 48. Channing Green shot 52, Chelsea Zeismer 50 and Vivian Tomas 56.

The Chieftains are back on the links Thursday as they travel to Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference match at Sauganash. Play is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

